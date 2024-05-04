BREAKING: James Harden Moved Ahead Of Scottie Pippen On All-Time NBA List
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are playing the Dallas Mavericks in Texas for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, 2018 MVP James Harden made NBA history by moving ahead of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen (1,048) for tenth on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Pippen, the next player for Harden to pass will be Hall of Famer Steve Nash (1,061).
Harden is known as being an all-time great scorer, but has has also been one of the elite passers of his era.
The former Arizona State star is in his first season playing for the Los Angeles Clippers, and finished the regular season with averages of 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
They are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
Last season (without Harden), the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).
The Mavs are up 3-2 on the Clippers in the series.
Most recently, they lost 123-93 (in Game 5 at home) on Wednesday evening.
Harden had seven points, four rebounds and seven assists while shooting 2/12 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Game 7 of the series would be on Sunday evening (if the Clippers stay alive).
Whoever wins the series will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.