Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium).
On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Ohio.
For the game, the Cavs could be without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.
Via Evan Dammarell of Right Down Euclid: "Jarrett Allen is now listed as questionable for the with a right rib contusion and will likely be a game-time decision for Game 5 against the Magic."
Allen had another productive regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
The series is currently tied up at 2-2 after each team protected their home floor.
Most recently, the Magic beat the Cavs (in Game 4) by a score of 112-89.
Allen finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and one steal while shooting 8/11 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Magic were led by Franz Wagner, who finished with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 13/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening in Orlando.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat (the Celtics are up 3-1 in the series).