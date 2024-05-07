Jarrett Allen's Official Injury Status For Cavs-Celtics Game 1
On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Boston to face off agaisnt the Celtics for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs have officially listed Jarrett Allen as questionable on the injury report.
The former Texas star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via ESPN's Tim Bontemps: "Jarrett Allen will once again be questionable for Game 1 with his bruised rib. Allen missed the last three games of the first round series with Orlando with the injury."
Allen had another productive regular season with averages of 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 64-18 record.
In the first round, they beat the Miami Heat (in five games).
Last season, the Celtics lost to the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.