Jarrett Allen's Current Injury Status For Magic-Cavs Game 7
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic for Game 7 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Cavs could remain without one of their best players, as 2022 NBA All-Star Jarrett Allen is on the injury report.
The former Texas star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of the lineup (if he doesn't play).
Via Chris Fedor of cleveland.com: "#Cavs are listing Jarrett Allen (rib contusion) as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrows Game 7 against Orlando. Evan Mobley, who rolled his ankle in the first half and was limping around the locker room after, does not carry any injury designation."
Allen is coming off another strong regular season where he averaged 16.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 63.4% from the field in 77 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
Currently, the series is tied up at 3-3, as each team has protected their home floor.
Most recently, the Cavs lost to the Magic (in Game 6) by a score of 103-96.
Despite the loss, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 50 points.
Whoever wins on Sunday will advance to the second round and face off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
The Cavs are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and are coming off a year where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.