Jaylen Brown's Brutally Honest Quote After Pacers-Celtics Game
On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 126-110 to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown was brilliant and finished the game with 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Brown met with the media and was asked about not being named to an All-NBA Team.
The former Cal star gave a very honest answer (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).
Brown: "We're two games from the finals, so, honestly, I don't got the time to give a f**k."
Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He also helped lead the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves (the Mavs lead 1-0).
Brown is only in his eighth season, but this is his sixth time playing in the Eastern Conference Finals.