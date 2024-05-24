Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Brutally Honest Quote After Pacers-Celtics Game

Jaylen Brown met with the media after Game 2.

Ben Stinar

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) from the sideline as they take on the Indiana Pacers during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 126-110 to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

All-Star forward Jaylen Brown was brilliant and finished the game with 40 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 14/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.

After the game, Brown met with the media and was asked about not being named to an All-NBA Team.

The former Cal star gave a very honest answer (h/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog).

Brown: "We're two games from the finals, so, honestly, I don't got the time to give a f**k."

Brown finished the regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

He also helped lead the Celtics to the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports / Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves (the Mavs lead 1-0).

Brown is only in his eighth season, but this is his sixth time playing in the Eastern Conference Finals.

