Jaylen Brown's Dunk Went Viral In Cavs-Celtics Game
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in Massachusetts for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Celtics won by a score of dominated and won by a score of 120-95 to take a 1-0 lead.
All-Star forward Jaylen Brown led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block while shooting 12/18 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
He also had a huge dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston: "JAYLEN BROWN JUST CAUGHT A BODY 🤯🤯🤯"
Brown is coming off another impressive regular season where he averaged 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the league (64-18).
In the first round, they beat the Miami Heat (in five games).
As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
Brown has helped lead the Celtics to the Conference Finals in five of the previous seven seasons.