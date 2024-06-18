Jaylen Brown's Viral Instagram Post After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics became NBA Champions when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals by a score of 106-88.
Jaylen Brown finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
The former Cal star was named as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.
After the game, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 6,000 comments in less than two hours.
Brown captioned his post: "I’m just here for the vibes"
Brown has been in the NBA for eight seasons and already has a Hall of Fame resume.
The 27-year-old was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has been to the Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals six times).
Brown is a three-time NBA All-Star and he finished the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics had a remarkable year where they were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds (before defeating Dallas).
Every series was won in five games or less.
With such a talented roster, the Celtics will likely be seen as the frontrunner to repeat as champions in 2025.