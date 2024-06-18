Fastbreak

Jaylen Brown's Viral Instagram Post After Boston Celtics Win NBA Championship

Jaylen Brown made a post to Instagram after the NBA Finals.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks during game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics became NBA Champions when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals by a score of 106-88.

Jaylen Brown finished the game with 21 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/23 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

The former Cal star was named as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP.

After the game, Brown made a post to Instagram that had over 200,000 likes and 6,000 comments in less than two hours.

Brown captioned his post: "I’m just here for the vibes"

Brown has been in the NBA for eight seasons and already has a Hall of Fame resume.

The 27-year-old was the third pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has been to the Finals twice (and the Eastern Conference finals six times).

Brown is a three-time NBA All-Star and he finished the 2023-24 regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.

The Celtics had a remarkable year where they were also the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds (before defeating Dallas).

Every series was won in five games or less.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Jaylen Brown (7) after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
With such a talented roster, the Celtics will likely be seen as the frontrunner to repeat as champions in 2025.

