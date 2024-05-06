Jaylen Brown's Viral Quote About Donovan Mitchell Before Celtics-Cavs Series
On Tuesday evening, the Boston Celtics will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
Before the game, Jaylen Brown was asked about his relationship with Donovan Mitchell (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Reporter: "Are you looking forward to the challenges going against your friend in Donovan Mitchell?"
Brown: "Ain't no friends in the playoffs. You just gotta get ready to play, so that's what I've gotta say."
Brown had another productive regular season with averages of 23.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 64-18 record.
In the first round, they defeated the Miami Heat (in five games).
Meanwhile, Mitchell had another excellent regular season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 48-34 record.
In the first round, they beat the Orlando Magic (in seven games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Boston).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers.
Last year, the Celtics lost to the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Conference Finals.