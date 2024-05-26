Fastbreak

Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Celtics-Pacers Game

Jayson Tatum made NBA history during Game 3.

Ben Stinar

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the fourth quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics won by a score of 114-111 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.

He also made NBA history.

Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum is the 1st player in NBA history with at least 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists while committing 0 turnovers in a playoff game."

Tatum is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).

The Celtics can end the series in a sweep (with a victory).

Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday evening in Dallas.

May 25, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) celebrates with forward Jayson Tatum (0) after drawing a foul against the Indiana Pacers in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter of game three of the eastern conference finals in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Tatum is in the Conference Finals for the fifth time in his first seven seasons.

