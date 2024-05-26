Jayson Tatum Made NBA History In Celtics-Pacers Game
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics played the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Celtics won by a score of 114-111 to take a 3-0 lead in the series.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 36 points, ten rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 12/23 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via Taylor Snow: "Jayson Tatum is the 1st player in NBA history with at least 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists while committing 0 turnovers in a playoff game."
Tatum is coming off another excellent regular season where he averaged 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They have defeated the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Indiana).
The Celtics can end the series in a sweep (with a victory).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Mavs lead the Timberwolves 2-0 with Game 3 on Sunday evening in Dallas.
Tatum is in the Conference Finals for the fifth time in his first seven seasons.