Jayson Tatum's 5-Word Post Went Viral After Boston Celtics Won NBA Championship

Jayson Tatum sent out a five-word post on X.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hugs the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) hugs the trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum captured his first NBA Championship when the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 106-88 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum finished the closeout victory with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he sent out a five-word post on X that had over 49,000 likes and three million impressions in less than two hours.

Via The NBA: "Jayson Tatum is the 6th player since 1980 to win a title while leading their team in PTS, REB and AST in the Playoffs!"

Tatum wrote: "What they gone say now"

Tatum has only been in the NBA for seven seasons but has the resume of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He has made the NBA All-Star Game five times in a row and has been to the Finals twice (and Eastern Conference finals five times).

The former Duke star was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has spent his entire career with Boston.

He finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy with his son after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy with his son after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks after game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).

Before defeating Dallas, they eliminated the Mimai Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers.

