UPDATE: Joel Embiid's Injury Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Joel Embiid is available.
On Tuesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers could be without their best player, as 2023 MVP Joel Embiid is on the injury report.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps also reported that Embiid missed shootaround.
Via Bontemps: "Joel Embiid missed shootaround this morning with a migraine. His status for tonight’s game remains questionable."
Embiid only played in 39 regular season games, but had outstanding averages of 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range.
The 76ers finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
The series is currently 3-1 in favor of the Knicks.
Most recently, the 76ers lost (at home) by a score of 97-92.
Embiid finished the game with 27 points, ten rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 7/19 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range in 44 mintues of playing time.
Jalen Brunson led the way for New York with 47 points.
Embiid is in his eighth season playing in the NBA, but the 76ers have been unable to get out of the second round during his tenure with the franchise.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers (the Pacers lead the series 3-1).