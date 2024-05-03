Josh Hart's Viral Post On X After New York Knicks Beat 76ers
On Thursday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 118-115 at the Wells Fargo Center.
The Knicks will now advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs and face off against the Indiana Pacers, while the 76ers will head home for the offseason.
After the big win, Josh Hart sent out a post on X that had over 20,000 likes and 440,000 impressions.
Hart wrote: "No place like New York 🙌🏽"
Hart finished Game 6 with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
He finished the regular season with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight year and are coming off a season where they lost to the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
The Pacers are the sixth seed and had a 47-35 record.
They defeated Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 1 of the series will be on Monday evening at Madison Square Garden.
This is the first time the Pacers have been to the postseason since 2020 when Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were still on the roster.