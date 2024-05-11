Josh Hart Made New York Knicks History Against Pacers
On Friday evening, the New York Knicks played the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was extremely close, but the Knicks lost by a score of 111-106.
Despite the loss, Josh Hart had a good game with 11 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 4/7 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
He also made Knicks history.
Via SNY's Knicks Videos: "Josh Hart is the first Knicks player to have 15 rebounds in back-to-back playoff games since Patrick Ewing in 1999"
Hart has been an excellent role player for New York, and finished the regular season with averages of 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point range in 81 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season, and beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
The Pacers are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record, and they beat the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round (in six games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday (also in Indiana).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Boston Celtics or the Cleveland Cavaliers.
That series is currently tied up at 1-1, and Game 3 will be on Saturday evening (in Ohio).