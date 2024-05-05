Julius Erving's Viral Post On X After Philadelphia 76ers Got Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Thursday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers had their season come to an end when they lost to the New York Knicks by a score of 118-115 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The 76ers have an extremely talented roster, but continue to come up short in the NBA playoffs.
They have been unable to win an NBA Championship since the 1982-83 season when Hall of Famer Julius Erving was on the roster.
After the 76ers lost to the Knicks, Erving sent out a post on X (on Saturday).
There were nearly 3,000 likes and over 250,000 impressions in less than 12 hours.
Erving wrote: "I will remember this season for the guts and grit shown by the Sixers through injury and adversity. Thank you Sixers fans and congrats to the Knicks.
Doc"
The 76ers had the potential to be among the best teams in the league, but they dealt with a lot of injuries during the regular season.
Ultimately, they finished as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record (and beat the Miami Heat in the play-in tournament).
In 2023, the 76ers reached the second round, but lost to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (in seven games).
They will go into an interesting offseason, as the front office will have to find the right players to surround All-Stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
As for the Knicks, they are headed to the second round to face off against the Indiana Pacers (Game 1 is on Monday).