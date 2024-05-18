NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reveals Epic Steph Curry Story
Steph Curry is one of the best players in the history of the NBA.
Some see the four-time NBA Champion as a top-ten player of all time, and he has one of the best stories as someone who played three years of college basketball, wasn't a top-five pick and has spent his entire career with the same franchise.
Recently, Carmelo Anthony revealed an awesome story about the Golden State Warriors superstar in a recent episode of his podcast (7PM in Brooklyn).
Anthony: "Steph used to come to the workouts. I would never let people in the workout. I never wanted guys that I had to go up against know what I was doing. At this time, we talking about even in college going into NBA. My first couple years I'm in the gym, CP is coming out of college. CP brings Steph to the workouts. I'm watching Steph, he's just studying like all the sh**. Like the different types of unorthodox workouts that we we're doing with the tennis ball. Close your eyes and watch the fingers over here; count to five. We we're doing a different type of workout. He wanted to be apart of that. Then we would play one-on-one. I saw everything that we we're seeing in college when he was at Davidson and made that run in the tournament. All of that up, close and personal."
Curry finished the past season with averages of 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 40.8% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Warriors were the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record.
They lost to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament.