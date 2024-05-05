Karl-Anthony Towns' No-Look Pass Went Viral In Timberwolves-Nuggets Game
On Saturday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
During the first half, All-Star forward Karl-Anthony Towns made an excellent pass to Rudy Gobert that got a lot of views on social media.
Towns got off to an excellent start to the game with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists while shooting 8/12 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in his first 24 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "KAT goes no-look to Gobert as the Timberwolves jump out to an 18-4 lead!"
Towns had another excellent regular season with averages of 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 62 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They swept Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in the first round, which was the first time Towns had won a playoff series during his nine-year career.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed and had a 57-25 record.
They beat Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Last year (before winning the title), the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening in Denver.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Mavs or the Thunder.