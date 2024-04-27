Kevin Durant's Shocking Quote Went Viral After Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 126-109 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
The Suns now trail 3-0, so the Timberwolves can sweep them with a victory in Game 4 on Sunday evening.
After the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant met with the media (on Saturday), and one of his quotes went viral on social media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Durant: "I didn't sleep last night."
Reporter: "And that's largely from the game itself?"
Durant: "That's life itself."
Durant finished Game 3 with 25 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 8/18 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
At 35, he is still among the most talented players in the league and finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
This is Durant's second season with the Suns (he was traded via the Brooklyn Nets) during the middle of last season.
They finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
Last year, the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in the second round (in six games).
Durant was the second pick in the 2007 NBA Draft out of Texas.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.