Kevin Durant's Viral Quote About Anthony Edwards After Timberwolves-Suns Game
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home) by a score of 122-116 in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves have now swept the Suns and will advance to the second to face off against either the Los Angeles Lakers or the Denver Nuggets.
Anthony Edwards had a fantastic series and finished Game 4 with 40 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 13/23 from the field and 7/13 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, 2014 MVP Kevin Durant had high praise for Edwards (h/t Rob Perez).
Durant: "So impressed with Ant. My favorite player to watch. Just grown so much since he came into the league. At 22, just his love for the game shines bright and that's one of the reasons why I like him the most."
Durant finished the game with 33 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four blocks while shooting 12/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
The Suns finished as the sixth seed in the Western Confernece with a 49-33 record.
However, getting swept makes their season one of the most disappointing in NBA history.
They have a talented roster that also features Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
Durant finished his 16th season playing in the NBA but is still among the most talented players.
He has also spent time with the Warriors, Thunder and Nets.