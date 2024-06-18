Kevin Garnett Reacts To Boston Celtics NBA Championship
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 106-88.
They have now won their first NBA Championship since the 2008 season when Rajon Rondo, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce were on the roster.
Via Yahoo Sports: "June 17, 2008: Celtics win NBA Finals
June 17, 2024: Celtics win NBA Finals
16 YEARS LATER THE CELTICS ARE CHAMPIONS AGAIN"
Following the game, Garnett made a post to X that had over 36,000 likes and 750,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Garnett posted the infamous clip of him celebrating the 2008 title.
Garnett captioned his post: "☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️LET’S GOOOO!!!!"
The Celtics had a remarkable year where they also finished as the first seed in the Eastern Conference with the best record in the NBA (64-18).
Jayson Tatum led the way in Game 5 with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field in 45 minutes of playing time.
Jaylen Brown won the 2024 NBA Finals MVP Award.
Via NBA on TNT: "JAYLEN BROWN. 2024 FINALS MVP. 🙌
☘️ 20.8 PPG ☘️ 5.4 RPG ☘️ 5 APG"
As for Garnett, he played 21 seasons in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets (in addition to Boston).
His career averages were 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range in 1,462 regular season games.