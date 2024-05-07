Kevin Garnett's Viral Post On X During Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 106-80 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead in the series and won both games on the road in Denver.
During Game 2, Timberwolves legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kevin Garnett sent out several posts on X that had thousands of likes.
Garnett's first post: "That’s that ENERGY. Ewing, Starks, Reggie, Smits… listen lord. 😤😤😤
Time for the young 🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺💯"
Garnett's second post: "This is the defensive version of what the Warriors did for offense when the league wasn’t ready! Defense that sells tickets!? 😤😤😤😤😤"
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.
They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but this is their first time in the second round (since Kevin Garnett was on the roster in 2004).
In the first round, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns, so they are also a perfect 6-0 to start the 2024 playoffs.
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Dallas Mavericks or the OKC Thunder.
As for Garnett, he is one of the best players of all time, and retired after the 2015-16 season.
He played 21 years for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.
In 2008, Garnett led the Celtics to the NBA Championship.