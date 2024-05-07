Fastbreak

Kevin Garnett's Viral Post On X During Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 2

NBA legend Kevin Garnett sent out a post on X during Game 2.

Ben Stinar

Jan 12, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) against the
Jan 12, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) against the / Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Denver Nuggets by a score of 106-80 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Timberwolves have a 2-0 lead in the series and won both games on the road in Denver.

During Game 2, Timberwolves legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Kevin Garnett sent out several posts on X that had thousands of likes.

Garnett's first post: "That’s that ENERGY. Ewing, Starks, Reggie, Smits… listen lord. 😤😤😤

Time for the young 🐺🐺🐺🐺🐺💯"

Garnett's second post: "This is the defensive version of what the Warriors did for offense when the league wasn’t ready! Defense that sells tickets!? 😤😤😤😤😤"

The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference and had a 56-26 record.

They are in the NBA playoffs for the third straight season, but this is their first time in the second round (since Kevin Garnett was on the roster in 2004).

In the first round, the Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns, so they are also a perfect 6-0 to start the 2024 playoffs.

Jan 17, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21)
Jan 17, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening at the Target Center.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Dallas Mavericks or the OKC Thunder.

May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts
May 6, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As for Garnett, he is one of the best players of all time, and retired after the 2015-16 season.

He played 21 years for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

In 2008, Garnett led the Celtics to the NBA Championship.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR