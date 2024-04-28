Khris Middleton's Current Status For Bucks-Pacers Game
UPDATE: Khris Middleton is available.
On Sunday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks will be in Indiana to face off against the Pacers for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Bucks have listed Khris Middleton as probable, so he should be availalbe.
Via Underdog NBA: "Khris Middleton (ankle) listed probable for Sunday."
Middleton had another productive regular season with averages of 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest while shooting 16/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The 2021 NBA Champion is coming off an incredible performance in Game 3.
He put up 41 points, ten rebounds and five assists while shooting 16/29 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Without Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he will be the team's best player for Sunday's game.
The Bucks won the first game of the series, but have lost each of the previous two, so they are on the verge of falling into a 3-1 hole.
Myles Turner led the Pacers (in Game 3) with 29 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening in Wisconsin.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the New York Knicsk or the Philadelphia 76ers.
Last season, the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round.