Klay Thompson Posts Cryptic Photo Amid Golden State Warriors Rumors
Klay Thompson has been in the news over the last 24 hours after fans found out that he unfollowed the Golden State Warriors on Instagram.
Via 95.7 The Game: "Klay unfollowed the Warriors on IG and removed Warriors content from his page…"
Thompson will be a free agent this summer, so his future remains uncertain.
On Saturday, Thompson made a post to his Instagram story with a photo he originally posted eight years ago.
Via @LakersStannnnn: "Klay Thompson on instagram 32 minutes ago:
“I miss this place so much”
Anyone know where this is?"
Thompson also changed his profile picture.
All of his recent moves on social media could mean nothing, but fans and talk shows have now been given a lot of content to speak about regarding his future.
The future Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players ever and has spent his entire career with Golden State.
Last year, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
In 14 games, he came off the bench, which was a new role for the four-time NBA Champion.
Thompson's contract situation will be among the most intriguing storylines heading into the offseason.
He has helped lead the Warriors to the NBA Finals six times since the 2015 season.
The Warriors have won four NBA Championships in that span.
Last season, the Warriors missed the NBA playoffs, so it's also possible they could look to make major changes to the franchise.