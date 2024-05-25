Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post
Donovan Mitchell is one of the most popular players in the NBA.
He has made the All-Star Game for five straight seasons, and is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Recently, the former Louisville star made a post to Instagram with a video talking about the new "Donovan Mitchell Family Athletic Center."
Mitchell said in the video: "This is everything I dreamed of. When you put it together. To be able to build a gym at the school that you went too. Literally next door to where my mom was a teacher. It's crazy, this is a blessing. I'm glad I'm able to do this for the school, for the kids and just to be able to leave my mark on the school that really left their mark on me."
There are nearly 1,000 comments on his post and one person who left a message was Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma commented: "Incredible!!! Congrats bro"
Kuzma and Mitchell were both part of the 2017 NBA Draft class.
Mitchell was the 13th pick, while Kuzma was selected 27th.
Kuzma is coming off a season where he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Cavs lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs, while the Wizards missed the postseason for the third straight year.