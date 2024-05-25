Fastbreak

Kyle Kuzma Reacts To Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards) commented on Donovan Mitchell's Instagram post (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Ben Stinar

Mar 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most popular players in the NBA.

He has made the All-Star Game for five straight seasons, and is coming off a year where he averaged 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.

Recently, the former Louisville star made a post to Instagram with a video talking about the new "Donovan Mitchell Family Athletic Center."

Mitchell said in the video: "This is everything I dreamed of. When you put it together. To be able to build a gym at the school that you went too. Literally next door to where my mom was a teacher. It's crazy, this is a blessing. I'm glad I'm able to do this for the school, for the kids and just to be able to leave my mark on the school that really left their mark on me."

There are nearly 1,000 comments on his post and one person who left a message was Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

Kuzma commented: "Incredible!!! Congrats bro"

Kyle Kuzma's Comment
/ Donovan Mitchell's Instagram Post

Kuzma and Mitchell were both part of the 2017 NBA Draft class.

Mitchell was the 13th pick, while Kuzma was selected 27th.

Feb 24, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and to the basket during the third quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz won 114-89. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 24, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) tries to get past Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and to the basket during the third quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Utah Jazz won 114-89. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports / Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Kuzma is coming off a season where he averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 33.6% from the three-point range in 70 games.

The Cavs lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs, while the Wizards missed the postseason for the third straight year.

