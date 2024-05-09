Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Lose Game 1
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The Thunder won by a score of 117-95, so the Mavs now trail 1-0 in the series.
Despite the loss, 2016 NBA Champion Kyrie Irving had a good game with 20 points, one rebound, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 7/14 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Irving sent out a post on X that had 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe, stay together no matter what.
Hélà🤞🏾🪶♾"
Irving is in his second season with Dallas, and finished the year with averages of 25.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
As for the Thunder, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday evening (also in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.