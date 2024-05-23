Kyrie Irving's Viral Post On X After Dallas Mavericks Win Game 1
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 108-105 to take a 1-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.
Kyrie Irving finished with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field in 40 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Irving sent out a post on X that had over 12,000 likes and 190,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Irving wrote: "Tribe🤞🏾♾🪶❤️"
Irving is in his second season with the Mavs.
They missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, but finished this year as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
So far, the Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds.
Irving is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in the first 13 games of the 2024 postseason.
He has proven to be an excellent fit playing next to All-Star forward Luka Doncic.
Game 2 of the series will be on Friday evening (also at the Target Center).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 1-0 after winning Game 1 by a score of 133-128 (in overtime).
They will play Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.
Irving has also played for the Nets, Celtics and Cavs (in addition to the Mavs).