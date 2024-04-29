LeBron James' Current Injury Status For Lakers-Nuggets Game
UPDATE: LeBron James is available.
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series
For the game, LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
Via RotoWire: "LeBron James: Probable for Game 5"
James is 39, but still remains among the best players in the NBA.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament.
Currently, the Lakers are down 3-1 to the Nuggets, but they were able to avoid getting swept after winning Game 4 by a score of 119-108.
James finished with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 33 points, 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one steal and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series would be on Thursday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Timberwolves.