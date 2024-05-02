LeBron James' Post About Kyrie Irving Went Viral During Mavs-Clippers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Los Angeles Clippers (in California) for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, Kyrie Irving had an excellent highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "TOUGH. 😱
Kyrie Irving gets the steal and goes COAST-TO-COAST for the and-1 finish on TNT!"
A lot of people on social media were talking about Irving's highlight, and one person who reacted was four-time NBA Champion LeBron James.
His post had over 24,000 likes and one million impressions in less than one hour.
James wrote: "OMG KYRIE!!!!!!!! That’s was INSANE"
Irving finished his night with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
The former Duke superstar is in his second season with the Mavs.
He finished the regular season with averages of 25.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per cotnest while shooting 49.7% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 58 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs.
The series is tied up at 2-2, and Game 6 will be on Friday evening when the teams return to Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (who swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round).