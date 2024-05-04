LeBron James' Viral Post On X About Kyrie Irving During Clippers-Mavs Game 6
On Friday evening, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 114-101 to win Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The Mavs are now headed to the second round to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Clippers will head home for the offseason.
Irving had an excellent game and finished with 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 11/19 from the field and 5/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
During the game, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James sent out a post on X with a reaction to one of Irving's highlights.
There were over 84,000 likes and 8.1 million impressions on his post in less than 24 hours.
James wrote: "KY STOP IT!!!!! OMG 😤😤😤😤😤"
Irving finished the series with averages of 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 44.9% from the three-point range in six games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
Their series with the Thunder (who are the first seed in the Western Conference), will begin on Tuesday evening in Oklahoma.
As for James, he was teammates with Irving for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The superstar duo reached the NBA Finals all three times and won the 2016 NBA Championship over Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
James just finished his sixth season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.