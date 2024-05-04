Lonzo Ball Reportedly Makes $21 Million Contract Decision With Chicago Bulls
Lonzo Ball has been unable to play in an NBA game since the middle of the 2021-22 season.
The former UCLA star had been in his first year with the Bulls and averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.3% form the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 35 games that season.
During the 2021 offseason, Ball signed a four-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls.
On Saturday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ball has picked up the final year of his contract.
Via Wojnarowski: "As expected, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has picked up the $21.4 million option on his contract for 2024-2025, sources tell ESPN. Ball has missed the last 2.5 seasons with a knee injury. He signed an original four-year, $80M free agent deal in 2021."
Considering Ball has missed so much time, he had to pick up the contract in order to get paid anywehre near that amount for next season.
If Ball had become a free agent, it's unlikely that a team would have signed him for anything more than the veteran's minimum.
That said, when Ball has been healthy he has been a productive NBA player.
The former UCLA star was the second pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, and has career averages of 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 252 regular season games.
He has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.