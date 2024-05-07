Los Angeles Lakers Player Reportedly Makes Decision On NBA Future
Last week, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series.
The franchise will now enter a very significant offseason.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Christian Wood exercised his player option for the 2024-25 season.
Via Scotto: "Los Angeles Lakers forward Christian Wood has exercised his $3 million player option for the 2024–25 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Wood appeared in 50 games for the Lakers and averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes per game."
Wood played 50 games and averaged 6.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 46.6% from the field and 30.7% from the three-point range.
After the season ended, he sent out a post to X.
Wood wrote on May 3: "Loved my first year playing for my Hometown team, I Wish I wasn’t hurt majority of the season, But all in all it was a dream come True for me.. I will be better and 100% healthy next season ."
In addition to the Lakers, Wood has also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 339 regular season games.
He has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.