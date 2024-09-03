Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Sign 3-Year NBA Player
Jordan Goodwin is coming off a season where he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.
He finished the year with averages of 6.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 29.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.
Over the offseason, Goodwin became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On Tuesday, Chris Haynes reports that he will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Via Haynes: "Sources: Free agent guard Jordan Goodwin has agree to a camp deal with the Los Angeles Lakers."
Since the deal is for training camp, Goodwill likely be waived before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, he could be a good player for the Lakers to keep in their organization as part of the South Bay Lakers (G League).
During his 17 games with the Grizzlies, Goodwin averaged 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
The 25-year-old has played part of three seasons with the Washington Wizards, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 6.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 40.5% from the field and 30.8% from the three-point range in 121 games.
As for the Lakers, they are coming off a season where they made the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.
That said, they lost to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).