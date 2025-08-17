Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James Were in Awe of Scottie Scheffler’s Amazing Shot at BMW
Scottie Scheffler continues to amaze on the golf course. Even Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are in awe of his work.
On Sunday at the BMW Championship, Scheffler sunk an unbelievable chip shot on the 17th hole to all but seal his victory. The birdie gave him a two-shot lead with one hole to play.
This was easily one of the best shots of Scheffler's already legendary career:
Immediately after the shot, Mahomes tweeted the following:
James jumped into the mix a few minutes later.
Scheffler won the tournament, finishing at 15-under, two strokes ahead of Robert MacIntyre. It was his fifth win of the 2025 season, and that total includes the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He is in his fourth consecutive year ranking first on the PGA Tour money list, and he hasn't finished outside the top 25 in any start in 2025.
He's on the kind of roll that is rarely seen in sports and other stars are in awe of what he's doing.