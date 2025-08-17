SI

Patrick Mahomes, LeBron James Were in Awe of Scottie Scheffler’s Amazing Shot at BMW

Scheffler's chip-in on the 17th hole at the BMW Championship had fans in awe.

Ryan Phillips

Scottie Scheffler's chip in on the 17th hole Sunday at the BMW Championship left everyone in awe.
Scottie Scheffler's chip in on the 17th hole Sunday at the BMW Championship left everyone in awe. / @PGATour
In this story:

Scottie Scheffler continues to amaze on the golf course. Even Patrick Mahomes and LeBron James are in awe of his work.

On Sunday at the BMW Championship, Scheffler sunk an unbelievable chip shot on the 17th hole to all but seal his victory. The birdie gave him a two-shot lead with one hole to play.

This was easily one of the best shots of Scheffler's already legendary career:

Immediately after the shot, Mahomes tweeted the following:

James jumped into the mix a few minutes later.

Scheffler won the tournament, finishing at 15-under, two strokes ahead of Robert MacIntyre. It was his fifth win of the 2025 season, and that total includes the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. He is in his fourth consecutive year ranking first on the PGA Tour money list, and he hasn't finished outside the top 25 in any start in 2025.

He's on the kind of roll that is rarely seen in sports and other stars are in awe of what he's doing.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/Golf