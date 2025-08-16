Luka Dončić Leaves Slovenia International Game After Scary Collision With Teammate
The NBA season is still about two months away, but its players and fans are already dealing with injury scares.
On Saturday, Lakers guard Luka Dončić took the court for his native Slovenia in a EuroBasket warm-up game against Latvia. During the game, a Slovenian teammate was pushed into Dončić, temporarily forcing him from the game.
As Dončić retreated to the locker room, reports quickly indicated that he was not seriously hurt. Indeed, he returned to assist Slovenia's comeback attempt against the Latvians, who took a 12-point lead into the final frame.
EuroBasket begins Aug. 27; the Slovenians are grouped with Belgium, France, Iceland, Israel and Poland. Their first game is scheduled for Aug. 28 against Poland.
Los Angeles fans will likely monitor Dončić's international feats with interest, as the five-time All-Star's play stateside is the key to the Lakers' 2026 hopes—especially with a lucrative new contract in his back pocket.