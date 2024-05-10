Luka Doncic's Absurd Pass Went Viral In Mavs-Thunder Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma) for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic made an incredible pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic had 20 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/15 from the field and 4/7 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "👀 This Luka lob pass to Gafford 🔥"
The Mavs trail the Thunder 1-0 after losing Game 1 by a score of 117-95.
Doncic finished the loss with 19 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 6/19 from the field and 1/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Doncic is in his sixth season in the league, and led the Mavs to the 2022 Western Conference Finals.
As for the Thunder, they are in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.
They are the first seed in the Western Conference (57-25), and beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Saturday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and play the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.