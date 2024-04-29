Luka Doncic's Brutally Honest Statement After Clippers-Mavs Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Los Angeles Clippers in Texas for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
The game was close, the Clippers were able to win by a score of 116-111 to tie up the series at 2-2.
Luka Doncic finished with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and one block.
However, the All-Star forward shot just 10/24 from the field and 1/9 from the three-point range.
Kyrie Irving had another good game with 40 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 14/25 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic spoke to the media and shared an honest quote when speaking about Irving (h/t WFAA).
Doncic: "I just gotta help him more. I feel like I'm letting him down, so I've gotta be there, I've gotta help him more. He's given everything that he has. He's been amazing for us in the whole series."
Doncic and Irving are in their second season playing together, but are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
That said, they are one of the most talented duos in the entire NBA.
As for the Clippers, they were led by James Harden, who finished with 33 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/17 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.