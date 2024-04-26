Los Angeles Clippers And Dallas Mavericks Injury Reports
UPDATE: Daniel Gafford is available.
UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard is available.
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks will face off in Texas for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).
The Clippers have listed Kawhi Leonard as questionable, and no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Mavs will be without Olivier-Maxence Prosper and Tim Hardaway Jr.
Daniel Gafford is listed as questionable.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split the first two games in Los Angeles, California.
In Game 2, the Mavs won by a score of 96-93.
All-Star forward Luka Doncic led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/26 from the field and 5/14 from the three-point range in 46 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, the James Harden led the Clippers with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block while shooting 6/14 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Last season, they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
As for the Clippers, they are the fourth seed and coming off a year where they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.
Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday afternoon (also in Dallas, Texas).
The winner of the series will play either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the New Orleans Pelicans in the second round.