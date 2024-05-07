Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Mavs-Thunder Game 1
On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Oklahoma to face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed Luka Doncic as probable, so he should end up being available.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (knee) probable for Tuesday."
Doncic had another fantastic regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They defeated James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Doncic led the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals in 2022, but they are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament).
They have a talented roster that also features Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford, Tim Hardaway Jr. and P.J. Washington.
As for the Thunder, they had an excellent year and are the first seed in the Western Confernece with a 57-25 record.
They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round (in four games).
The franchise is in the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season when Chris Paul was still on the roster.
Game 2 of the series will be on Thursday evening (also in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.