Luka Doncic's Instagram Story After Mavs-Clippers Game 5
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks faced off against the Los Angeles Clippers in California for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series.
The Mavs dominated and won by a score of 123-93 to take a 3-2 lead in the series.
All-Star Luka Doncic led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 14/26 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Kyrie Irving had a huge highlight that got a lot attention on social media.
After the game, Doncic made a post to his Instagram story (with a clip of the highlight).
Doncic captioned his Instagram Story: "This is crazy."
Irving finished the game with 14 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/14 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
Doncic and Irving are in their second season together as teammates (Irving was traded via the Brooklyn Nets during the middle of the 2022-23 season).
Last year, they missed the NBA playoffs, but they finished this season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Game 6 of the series will be on Friday evening in Dallas, and the Mavs can advance to the second round with a victory.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Last season, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round (in five games).