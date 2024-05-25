Luka Doncic Made NBA History In Mavs-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks won Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 109-108.
Luka Doncic made the game-winning shot with three seconds on the clock, and finished with 32 points, ten rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 10/23 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA.com/Stats: "Luka Doncic becomes the fourth player to record four triple-doubles in a five-game span in the Playoffs, he joins:
Nikola Jokic
Magic Johnson
Wilt Chamberlain"
Doncic is coming off another sensational regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
He led the Mavs to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Game 3 of the series will be on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics lead the Pacers 2-0 with Game 3 on Saturday evening in Indiana.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and has spent his entire six-year career with the Mavs.
He has led them to the NBA playoffs four times and this is their second time in the Conference Finals in three seasons.