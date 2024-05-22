UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
For the game, Luka Doncic is listed as probable on the injury report, so the All-Star forward should be available.
Via Alan Horton on Monday: "Wolves list Mike Conley (right Soleus strain) as QUESTIONABLE for Game 1 while Mavs list Luka Doncic (right knee sprain, left ankle soreness) as PROBABLE for tomorrow night."
Doncic is coming off another incredible regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs.
Doncic is in his sixth season in the NBA and has led the Mavs to the Conference Finals in two of the previous three years.
As for the Timberwolves, they are the third seed and beat the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Last season, the Timberwolves lost in the first round, while the Mavs missed the playoffs.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
That series is currently 1-0 in favor of the Celtics with Game 2 on Thursday evening in Boston.