Magic Johnson's Reaction To Los Angeles Lakers Losing Game 5 Against Nuggets
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108-106 (in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series).
The game was extremely close, but Jamal Murray made the game-winning shot with less than five seconds left.
Murray finished with 32 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 13/28 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out several posts on X.
Johnson's first post: "Wow. Another game-winning shot by Jamal Murray! He played exceptional, scoring 32 points after being questionable with a calf injury going into today's game. The Lakers just didn't have an answer for him."
Johnson's second post: "The Lakers gave a great team effort to try to extend the series, but they just couldn't manage the load after AD got injured early in the third quarter."
The Lakers were led by LeBron James, who finished with 30 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 11/21 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
They have now lost to the Nuggets in each of the previous two seasons and will enter a very fascinating offseason.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round.