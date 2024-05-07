Magic Johnson's Viral Post About Jalen Brunson After Pacers-Knicks Game 1
On Monday evening, the New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers by a score of 121-117 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series at Madison Square Garden.
Jalen Brunson has been unbelievable over his last four games, and he finished the night with 43 points, six rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 14/26 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 44 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Los Angeles Lakers legend) Magic Johnson sent out a post on X that had over 2,000 likes in less than 24 hours.
Johnson wrote: "Brunson’s been on fire throughout the Playoffs and continued on tonight with 21 points in the fourth quarter, 43 points overall, to put the Knicks up 1-0 over the Pacers. Tonight’s game was a thriller that came down to the last few seconds! 🔥🔥🔥"
Brunson also made NBA history in this dominant stretch.
Via NBA History: "Players who have scored 40+ points in 4 straight playoff games:
Jerry West
Michael Jordan
Bernard King"
The former Villanova star is coming off the best season of his career.
He averaged 28.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Knicks are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round (in six games).
Game 2 against the Pacers will be on Wednesday evening (also at Madison Square Garden).