Magic Johnson's Viral Social Media Post Before Lakers-Nuggets Game
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will try to avoid elimination when they face off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Colorado.
The Lakers trail 3-1 in the series.
Before Game 5, Hall of Famer (and Lakers legend Magic Johnson) sent out a post on X that had over 6,000 likes in less than four hours.
Johnson wrote: "Laker Nation - I'm feeling good about the Lakers today! They have great momentum going into tonight’s game, and I think they're going to win tonight!"
The Lakers lost the first three games of the series, but were able to win Game 4 by a score of 119-108.
Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James led the way with 30 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block while shooting 14/23 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The win also snapped an 11-game losing streak the Lakers had against the Nuggets.
Last season, they were swept by the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Johnson is one of the best players of all time and helped the franchise win five NBA Championships.
His career averages are 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from the three-point range in 906 regular season games.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
Last year, they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.