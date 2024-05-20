Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Makes Instagram Post That Went Viral
Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA at 24 years old.
The former Murray State star is also one of the most popular players in the league, as he has nearly 10 million followers on Instagram.
Recently, Morant made a post (with six photos) that had over 325,000 likes in less than eight hours.
Morant captioned his photos: "💙"
Morant is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine games.
He averaged 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 27.5% from the three-point range.
Morant had been suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season and then suffered an injury that ended his year.
Via Grizzlies PR on January 11: "Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant underwent succesful surgery today to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.
Morant is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2024-25 season. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."
Since the Grizzlies dealt with a lot of injuries, they finished as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-55 record.
They had made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three years before missing the 2024 postseason.
Morant was the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and has played five seasons in the league (all with Memphis).
His career averages are 22.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.8% from the three-point range in 257 games.