Michael Malone's Honest Statement After Denver Nuggets Lose Game 1
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves opened up the second round of the NBA playoffs with Game 1 in Colorado.
The matchup was close, but the Timberwolves were able to win on the road by a score of 106-99.
Anthony Edwards exploded for 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone met with the media (h/t NBA on ESPN), and gave an honest assessment of the team's performance in the second half.
Malone: "Second half I just felt not really enough discipline and physicality and they were able to get whatever they wanted. 71% in the second half of a playoff game is unacceptable."
The Nuggets had been 36-8 at home before Saturday's loss.
They now trail the Timberwolves 1-0, and Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The Nuggets were led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who finished the game with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Last season, the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves in the first round, and then went on to win the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Mavs or the Thunder.