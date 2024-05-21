Milwaukee Bucks Player Makes Honest Statement About Doc Rivers
The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a disappointing season where they dealt with injuries.
They also made a surprising move by changing head coaches in the middle of the season.
After just 43 games, the team fired Adrian Griffin and very quickly hired Doc Rivers.
Recently, Bobby Portis was on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and spoke highly of Rivers.
Portis: "I love playing for Doc. You know how it is man? Doc let's you just rock. If you can score the basketball, if you can do the things he wants you to do on a nightly basis and just lock in on your assignment; Doc just lets you be you. Doc unlocked a new player in me. He took my game to another level."
Portis finished the regular season with averages of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
The Bucks were the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round (in six games).
That said, the Bucks did not have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the entire series (and All-Star Damian Lillard missed two games).
Portis was the 22nd pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Arkansas and is going into his tenth season in the league.
In addition to the Bucks, he has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards.