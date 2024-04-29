Milwaukee Bucks Player Was Paid $2.3 Million By The OKC Thunder This Season
TyTy Washington Jr. spent this past season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-way contract.
The former Kentucky star averaged 1.3 points per contest while shooting 30.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Over the offseason, he was traded multiple times and ended up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (who waived him).
Since he still had money on his contract, Washington Jr. was paid $2.3 million by the Thunder this season (h/t Sam Yip of HoopsHype and Spotrac).
Washington Jr. was initially the 29th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He has played two seasons in the NBA, and has career averages of 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 24.4% from the three-point range in 42 games for the Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks.
This summer, Washington Jr. will be a restricted free agent.
Since he is only 22, he could be a good addition to a rebuilding franchsie.
As for the Bucks, they are the third seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 49-33 record.
They are currently down 3-1 in their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday evening in Milwaukee.
As for the Thunder, they had an excellent year and are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 57-25 record.
They are up 3-0 in their first-round playoff series with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Game 4 is on Monday in New Orleans.