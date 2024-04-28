Minnesota Timberwolves And Phoenix Suns Injury Reports
UPDATE: Kyle Anderson is available, while Grayson Allen has been ruled out.
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Arizona for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Timberwolves have listed Kyle Anderson as questionable, and no one else is on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Suns will be without Damion Lee, while Grayson Allen is listed as questionable.
The Timberwolves have a 3-0 lead in the series, and most recently won by a score of 126-109 (also in Arizona on Friday).
All-Star guard Anthony Edwards led the way with 36 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 12/23 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Bradley Beal led the Suns with 28 points, four rebounds and four assists while shooting 10/19 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 43 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 of the series will be on Tuesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Timberwolves are the third seed and are coming off a season where they lost to the Denver Nuggets in the first round (in five games).
As for the Suns, they are the sixth seed, and are coming off a season where they lost to the Nuggets in the second round (in six games).