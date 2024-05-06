Minnesota Timberwolves Star In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 2 Due To Personal Reasons
On Monday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be in Colorado to face off against the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Timberwolves could be without one of their best players, as three-time NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert is on the injury report due to personal reasons.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Rudy Gobert, who is about to become a father for the first time, is questionable for Game 2 due to personal reasons."
The Timberwolves won Game 1 (on Saturday) by a score of 106-99.
Gobert finished with six points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 3/6 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Gobert is in his second season playing for the Timberwolves and averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest while shooting 66.1% from the field in 76 games.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 56-26 record.
They swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round, so they have gone 5-0 to start the 2024 playoffs.
As for the Nuggets, they are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
They beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Game 3 of the series will be on Friday evening (at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Dallas Mavericks or the OKC Thunder.