NBA Admits To Potential Game-Changing Missed Call In 76ers-Knicks Game 5
On Tuesday evening, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers played a thrilling game at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.
The Knicks were on the verge of eliminating the 76ers, but the game went into overtime, and the 76ers won by a score of 112-106 to make the series 3-2.
However (on Wednesday), the NBA admitted to a missed call that could have had a significant impact on the outcome of the game.
Via Fred Katz of The Athletic: "More referee drama:
The last 2 minute report from Game 5 says that Tyrese Maxey traveled before his four-point play with 25 seconds left. Should have been a turnover and Knicks ball with Knicks up seven."
Since Maxey ended up having a four-point play, the Knicks would have likely been able to hold on for a victory (if Maxey had been called for a travel).
The All-Star guard had a huge night and finished with 46 points, five rebounds and nine assists while shooting 17/30 from the field and 7/12 from the three-point range in 52 minutes of playing time.
Game 6 of the series will be on Thursday evening when the teams return to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the second round and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers have a 3-2 lead over the Bucks, and 6 will be on Thursday evening in Indianapolis.
Last season, both the Knicks and the 76ers lost in the second round.